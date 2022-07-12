The 52-year-old has penned a long-term deal to handle the Pharoahs and his first task will be to qualify them for Afcon in Ivory Coast

Egypt have confirmed the appointment of Portuguese Rui Vitoria as the new head coach.

The 52-year-old former Benfica tactician becomes the third man to handle the Pharaohs this year. The first was compatriot Carlos Queiroz, who left the job after failing to take the nation to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

After Queiroz left, Ehab Galal was appointed as the Portuguese replacement but he was fired after just three matches in charge, which included a defeat to Ethiopia at the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We can confirm the appointment of Rui Vitoria on a four-year,” Egypt Football Association confirmed in a statement on their social media pages.

Vitoria was born on April 16, 1970. His career as a player was with some less renowned Portuguese clubs. He started his coaching career with U.D. Vilafranquense in 2002. The most important shift in his coaching career was when he took over the youth team at Benfica in 2004.

In 2015, Vitoria helped the Benfica first team to the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League and to their seventh Taca da Liga trophy, beating Maritimo 6-2. Later that season, he received Primeira Liga's award for Best Coach.

He started the 2016-17 season by winning his first Portuguese Super Cup on his third attempt, with a 3-0 win over Braga; therefore, he succeeded in winning all four major trophies in Portugal.

Within a week of his departure from Benfica, Vitoria was hired on an 18-month contract at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC, ranked second in the Saudi Professional League and his first match was a 5-0 win over second-tier Al-Ansar in the last 32 of the King Cup on 14 January 2019.

His first task with Egypt is to help them qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. The Pharaohs are in Group D of the qualifiers and kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win against Guinea before suffering a shock 2-0 defeat against Ethiopia.