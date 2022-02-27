Roy Keane has told Manchester United to appoint Diego Simeone as their new permanent manager because the Atletico Madrid boss "doesn't mess around with his players".

United sacked their last permanent head coach back in November, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paying the ultimate price for their poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Ralf Rangnick was subsequently handed the reins on an interim basis, but the club will appoint Solskjaer's successor in the summer, and Keane has suggested that Simeone would be the ideal fit.

What has Roy Keane said?

Asked who he would like to see in charge at Old Trafford next season, the former Red Devils captain said on The Overlap Live: "Maybe Simeone, he’s the right kind of character. He’s having a difficult spell with Atletico. His race has maybe run with them.

"Simeone, go and get him, he’s a big character. He’s done great things. He’s a great character, a big personality. He doesn’t mess around with players. Maybe someone like him coming into the club, could work.

"It can soon change. I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, there’s still good things going on at United, but they’ve got to get the manager.

"If the manager is not right, then the rest will just fall apart."

Keane added on the need for United to be ruthless in their pursuit of the right man for the job, regardless of whether they are currently under contract or not: "You go and get the manager you want.

"People say ‘oh, somebody’s tied up with a club'. But if you really want a manager – and that’s what it’s like when you really want a player - you go and get him.

"Never mind making excuses saying he’s not available for two years. You pay fortunes for players, so why not a manager?

"I don’t care who's under contract; if you think he’s the right manager for Manchester United well you go and get him."

Simeone's credentials

Simeone has spent the last decade of his career in the Atletico dugout, helping the club win eight trophies, including two La Liga titles.

The Madrid-based outfit, who picked up their first domestic crown since 2013-14 last term, have also reached two Champions League finals under Simeone.

The 51-year-old is under contract at Wanda Metropolitano until 2024, but Atletico have slipped out of the Liga title race this season and have a fight on their hands to progress in Europe.

It has been suggested that Simeone could walk away in the summer, but much could depend on how they fare in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, ironically against United, with the aggregate scoreline locked at 1-1 heading into their meeting at Old Trafford.

