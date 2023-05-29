Roy Keane has told Manchester United to allow David de Gea to move on, despite him winning the Premier League's Golden Glove award.

De Gea wins Premier League Golden Glove

His United future remains unclear

Keane: 'That's his job'

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea was congratulated after United's final game of the league season – the 2-1 win over Fulham in which he saved a penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic – and picked up the award that goes to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets over the whole campaign, but Keane criticised the club's players for patting the Spaniard on the back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Manchester United had to improve defensively from last year because they were so bad," former United captain Keane said in the Sky Sports studio. "They’re all patting De Gea on the back there… I’d move him on quickly. He wouldn’t be for me, he’s not going to get Manchester United back winning trophies, absolutely not. The idea that the players are patting him on the back is ridiculous, that’s his job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea's contract is due to expire in a month and many have suggested Erik ten Hag will look to move him on after 12 years' service at the club. The 32-year-old is one of United's highest earners on his current deal but struggles with his distribution, presenting the club with a dilemma. As Keane added: "you wouldn’t keep him as a No. 2, he wouldn’t stay for that".

WHAT NEXT? United have to make a decision by June 30 when De Gea's deal expires. They've been linked with a number of potential goalkeeping replacements, including Brentford's David Raya, who is expected to move this summer.