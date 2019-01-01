ISL 2018-19: Surchandra Singh and Rowllin Borges set to join Mumbai City FC

The India international and the Real Kashmir star will change camps at the end of this season...

Rowllin Borges has been roped in by FC, along with Surchandra Singh.

The Goan midfielder has been an integral part of Eelco Schattorie's system and was instruemental in 's dream run in the (ISL) season this year with four goals and two assists to his name.

Borges was also a part of the Indian squad that travelled to to take part in the AFC in January. He appeared in all three group stage matches playing 122 minutes cumulatively.

This will be for the very first time that the 26-year old will don the jersey of a club other than NorthEast United in the ISL when he takes to the pitch for the Islanders.

Surchandra Singh moves to Mumbai City from outfit . The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances and has three goals to his name. He has previously plied his trade at DSK Shivajians, and .

The box-to-box midfielder, who has played on the wings this season, is set to be a versatile addition to the Mumbai City squad.