Round of 16 Wrap: Hearts and Liberty stunned by lowly sides in Ghana Special Competition Knockout

The famous Accra teams could not progress to the next stage of the Cup competition after surprising home defeats on Sunday

Accra-based sides and Liberty Professionals were among the big casualties of the Special Competition Knockout in the Round of 16 but narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Playing at home, top-flight Hearts could not make the most of their advantage as they could only settle for a 1-1 draw with lower division club UniStar Academy. Kojo Obeng Junior gave the Phobians a first-half lead but Joshua Jessee levelled the score in injury time for UniStar who went on to register a famous 5-4 win on penalties.

City rivals and fellow Premier League side Liberty were not lucky in their home fixture against Division One outfit Proud United who similarly claimed a 4-2 win on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time. Proud United and UniStar will face off in an all-lower division showdown in the quarter-finals.

Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, proved their supremacy with a 2-1 victory over Division One club Nkoranza Warriors. Augustine Sefah's late strike was the difference as Warriors cancelled Daniel Nii Adjei's opener for the Porcupines. Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong missed a penalty in the game.

In the next stage, Kotoko will face Berekum Arsenals who pipped BA United 3-2.

A 2-1 victory over New Edubiase United has confirmed among the teams for the next round where a date with awaits. Shafiu Mumuni gave the Miners an early lead but the club had to rely on Emmanuel Owusu's goal to progress as Abdul Rahman's 23rd-minute effort had levelled the score.

Medeama, meanwhile, beat Samartex 9-8 on penalties to qualify.

The last quarter-final fixture will be between Heart of Lions and Nzema Kotoko. Whereas Lions beat Kotoku Royals 2-0, and Nzema handed Vision FC a 3-0 defeat in Saturday's only game.