Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi stars in EFL Team of the Week

The Super Eagle defender inspired the Millers to victory in Saturday’s five-goal thriller with his first career brace

United defender Semi Ajayi has been included in the English Football League Team of the Week.

The former youth player teams up with players from the Championship, League One and League Two after starring in his side’s 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Ajayi opened the scoring in the New York Stadium in the second minute and later earned Paul Warne’s side a crucial win as they fight to beat the drop with his late effort in the 87th minute ..

The 25-year-old who has registered four goals in 35 games this campaign joins Bury’s Scott Wharton, Swindon Town’s Luke Woolfenden and 's Tom Edwards to make up the four-man defence.

The Millers are 22nd in the second tier of the English League and they will be seeking to stretch their unbeaten run when they visit on Saturday.