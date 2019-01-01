Rooney reveals coaching offers from MLS & England as he looks to follow the lead of Gerrard & Lampard

The former Manchester United and Everton star, who is currently in MLS with D.C. United, is planning to make a move into management at some stage

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he has coaching offers from and , with the former and star planning a move into management when he leaves .

As things stand, the 33-year-old has not completed the relevant badges.

He is working towards that goal, though, and is eager to make the transition from player to boss once the day comes to hang up his boots.

United and England’s all-time leading goalscorer is already generating plenty of interest, with his services having been sounded out by sides on both sides of the Atlantic.

Rooney told Sky Sports when asked if he has considered a move into the dugout: “Yeah of course.

“I'm taking the steps to get my badges completed and when I finish playing I'll see what opportunities come up.

“There's already offers which have been made, but at the minute I'm still a player and I want to enjoy playing, and then I'll see which offers are right when I do finish.

“There's an opportunity for me to go into management straight away, and when I do hang my boots up, that decision will be made on what the ambition of the club is first of all, and what my ambitions are and what's right for both myself and that particular team.”

A number of Rooney’s former England team-mates have already cut their teeth in coaching circles.

Scott Parker is at , John Terry alongside Dean Smith at and Steven Gerrard in charge of Old Firm giants .

Frank Lampard has also started out with Championship side Derby and is expected to complete an emotional return to Chelsea as successor to Maurizio Sarri.

“I think it's brilliant for Frank, but also for any young English players, or players who've just finished playing, to see big teams like giving Frank an opportunity to prove himself," Rooney added.

Article continues below

“I'm sure at some stage over the next few years Steven will get that opportunity at .

“Scott Parker, John Terry at Aston Villa - it's great for myself, who wants to go into management, to see these lads getting opportunities and it gives you hope that it will happen for you.”

For now, Rooney – who netted from inside his own half in his last outing for D.C. United – is focused on playing and building on an impressive return of 23 goals from the 40 appearances he has made across his first 12 months in America.