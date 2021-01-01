Ronaldo's mother vows to persuade Juve star to return to Sporting next season

Dolores Aveiro is confident that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will retrace his steps in the summer transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has vowed to persuade the Juventus superstar to return to Sporting CP next season.

Ronaldo began his career at Sporting in 2002 before going on to take in trophy-laden spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid, establishing himself as one of the best players in history in the process.

The 36-year-old has added to his legacy at Juve, where he is contracted to remain until 2022, but his mother believes he will make his way back to José Alvalade Stadium this summer.

What's been said?

Dolores Aveiro, who lives in Lisbon, spoke to supporters about her son's future from her balcony as they celebrated Sporting's first Primeira Liga title success since 2002 on Wednesday.

“I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back,” she said.

"Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium].”

Who else has Ronaldo been linked with?

It has been suggested that Juve will seek to cash in on Ronaldo before he becomes a free agent next year, with several high profile suitors being linked with the Portuguese striker heading towards the summer transfer window.

A possible return to Madrid or United has been mooted for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, while Paris Saint-Germain are also being tipped to swoop for his signature.

Juve's stance on Ronaldo

Juve vice-chairman Pavel Nedved moved to silence the speculation surrounding Ronaldo in March as he insisted that the veteran forward will honour his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

“For me, Ronaldo can't be touched,” Nedved told DAZN. “He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and will stay. What happens after that remains to be seen."

The Bianconeri chief reiterated the club's stance on Ronaldo this week while also promising that head coach Andrea Pirlo's services will be retained for next term.

How has Ronaldo performed for Juve in 2020-21?

Ronaldo has enjoyed another strong season on an individual level despite Juve's failure in both the Champions League and Serie A, with Inter having ended their nine-year hold on the Italian title.

The Portugal international has found the net 35 times in 42 appearances across all competitions, including his 100th career goal for the Bianconeri in a 3-1 win away at Sassuolo in midweek.

