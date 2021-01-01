'Ronaldo surely represents the future of Juventus' - Serie A giants shrug off Real Madrid rumours

Following Juve's exit from the Champions League to Porto, the Portuguese star has found himself a target for criticism

Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici has said that speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is ill-founded.

Juve’s exit from the Champions League in midweek – they were knocked out by 10-man Porto on the away goals rule after extra-time – led to fresh speculation over the Portuguese’s future after he had a minimal impact on the second leg.

With the Turin side facing significant financial challenges, it has been speculated that Ronaldo might depart and a return to Real Madrid has been touted as a possibility.

Paratici, though, has rejected those suggestions out of hand.

What did he say?

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he said: "It makes me laugh. I never imagined Ronaldo could be put into question. I grew up in a small town and I heard people discussing Michel Platini, Gigi Rivera, Roberto Baggio, top players inside bars.

"Ronaldo won five Ballons d'Or, I don't know how many Champions League titles. He won so many trophies and has scored so many goals at Juventus. It's a privilege to have him here, we are happy to have him here.

"He surely represents the future of Juventus.”

What has Ronaldo’s contribution been for Juve this season?

Despite criticism, Ronaldo has been prolific for Juventus this term. In Serie A, he has scored 20 goals in just 22 appearances and notched a further four in six Champions League outings.

Overall this season, he has scored 27 goals in 32 matches at club level. He has four assists, too.

Meanwhile, taking into account his whole career at Juve, he has found the net 92 times in 121 caps for the club.

While this is a fine record, it is someway below the form he showed with Real Madrid, where he became Los Blancos’ top scorer by scoring 450 times in just 438 appearances.

