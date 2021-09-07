Ronaldo spends first day back at Man Utd's Carrington training ground following £20m switch from Juventus

The Portuguese superstar has been greeted by his new head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after returning from international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent his first day back at Manchester United's Carrington training ground following his £20m ($28m) switch from Juventus on deadline day.

Ronaldo was granted permission to return to Manchester last Thursday after picking up a suspension while on international duty with Portugal.

The 36-year-old had to quarantine for five days upon his return to England, but finally met up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a number of his new United team-mates on Tuesday.

More to follow.