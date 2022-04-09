Ronaldo shows off nasty gash & blood-stained shin pad as he limps away after Man Utd's defeat to Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off a nasty gash and a blood-stained shin pad after limping away from Manchester United's defeat to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils lost more ground in the race for Champions League qualification after being beaten 1-0 by Everton at Goodison Park, with a deflected effort from Anthony Gordon in the 27th minute proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure upfront throughout the 90 minutes and left the pitch in discomfort after the final whistle, having clearly suffered some significant war wounds.

Ronaldo's battle scars

Ronaldo's miserable afternoon on Merseyside

Ronaldo returned to Ralf Rangnick's starting XI at Goodison after missing United's last outing against Leicester City due to illness.

The 37-year-old was unable to have any meaningful effect on proceedings as the Red Devils struggled to find a way through Everton's stubborn rearguard, and squandered one of their only clear chances.

Ronaldo was denied by Jordan Pickford from close range after being teed up by Harry Maguire and his misery was compounded when he picked up a late booking.

United remain seventh in the table after their eighth loss of the season and are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who still have a game in hand.

