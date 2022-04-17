Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to “unbalance the scale” following his latest three-goal haul for Manchester United, after the Portuguese netted his 60th career hat-trick against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Red Devils attacker helped fire Ralf Rangnick’s side to victory in the Premier League this weekend, fending off a Canaries comeback effectively single-handedly on the scoreboard.

Now, the 37-year-old – already in remarkable shape for his age – says that he still has new ground to cover heading forward.

What has been said?

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ronaldo celebrated his latest haul against the Canaries, the third of his United career and second since his return to Old Trafford at the start of the campaign.

In a short post, he paid tribute to his remarkable achievement – and promised that there would be more to come.

“30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30,” he wrote. “It’s time to unbalance the scale!”

30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/McgGZBmzyh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 17, 2022

Ronaldo’s latest spares United blushes

With a half-century of three-goal hauls at club level and another 10 for Portugal in the international arena, few are remotely in the same league as the Portuguese.

It is the second time in as many months that Ronaldo has turned in a superb solo performance to save United’s proverbial bacon.

He previously produced all the goals in a 3-2 victory against Tottenham in March.

