Ronaldo right about Juventus team spirit – Allegri

The manager said he agrees with the assessment made by his team's Portuguese star

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri agreed with Cristiano Ronaldo's assessment that the Serie A giants have incredible team spirit.

Ronaldo, 33, said earlier this week that Juve felt "more of a family" than his previous club Real Madrid.

Ahead of Saturday's derby clash against Torino, Allegri backed Ronaldo's comments, saying the spirit was key to Juve's success.

"If Ronaldo said it, I think it's true," he told a news conference.

"Juventus itself, as a club, is a place where you can work very well, with great organisation. We don't achieve great results just because we buy great players, or just because of great technical organisation.

"Great results are achieved because the club is strong and solid.

"You can't have good results without a great management or club, it would be difficult for the coach and for the players."

Juve are considered one of the favourites for the Champions League and sit eight points clear atop Serie A.