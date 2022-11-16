Ronaldo reveals how close he came to Man City transfer before Sir Alex Ferguson intervention

Ronaldo has admitted that a move to Manchester City was 'close' in the summer of 2021 before Sir Alex Ferguson's intervention.

Move to City was 'close'

Had talks with Guardiola

Sir Alex told him move was "impossible"

WHAT HAPPENED? In one of many revelations from his recent interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United's Ronaldo has admitted that a move to bitter rivals Manchester City was 'close' in 2021 until Sir Alex intervened. United's greatest-ever manager ensured that the now 37-year-old rejected the blue half of Manchester in favour of a return to Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID? During the now infamous interview, Ronaldo said: "Well, honestly, it [moving to City] was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me."

He added: "But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you're feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment.

"And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him… He said to me that, 'It's impossible for you to come to Manchester City'. And I said 'OK, Boss'."

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo's focus is now on the World Cup, hoping to add the most famous trophy in football to his already impressive collection. His future at club level remains unclear as Manchester United seek legal advice before responding to the interview.