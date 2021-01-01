Ronaldo raises the bar yet again by sealing 12th consecutive 20-goal season

The Juventus star's goalscoring run is unmatched across Europe's top-five leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to raise the bar on Tuesday as he fired Juventus to a 3-0 win over Spezia.

The Portuguese goalscorer was joined on the scoresheet by Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa as Juve ran rampant as they looked to keep pace in the Serie A title race.

And, with his 83rd-minute goal, Ronaldo made history once again as one of the game's greatest-ever goalscorers.

What did Ronaldo accomplish?

With his goal on Tuesday, Ronaldo became the only player to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in the top-five European Leagues.

The stretch began in 2009-10, his first season with Real Madrid, after he had scored a mere 18 goals during his last season with Manchester United.

The Portuguese star scored at least 25 times during each of his nine seasons in Madrid, hitting the 40-goal mark three times during his trophy-filled time in Spain.

Since moving to Juventus, Ronaldo has barely slowed down, as he scored 52 goals across his first two seasons in Serie A.

He hit the 20-goal mark with his finish against Spezia, having scored a further seven in other competitions so far this campaign.

Juventus in Serie A

Juventus' win keeps them in third in Serie A, behind only the two Milan giants on the table.

Inter currently sits atop the league with 56 points with AC Milan four points behind them in second.

Juventus, meanwhile, will face a major battle to defend their title as they currently sit third on 49 points while Atalanta are in fourth just three points behind them.

