'Ronaldo only wanted to play for Juventus' - Mendes reveals Real Madrid exit call was made in January

The Portuguese's agent has revealed that a summer switch to Serie A was several months in the making after a prefered destination had been identified

Cristiano Ronaldo “only wanted to play for Juventus”, claims his agent Jorge Mendes, with the decision taken to leave Real Madrid for Serie A in January.

A big-money move for the Portuguese had been mooted for several years before a deal was finally done over the summer.

Few clubs boasted the ambition and financial muscle to put an agreement in place, but Italian giants Juve formed part of an exclusive club.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his admiration for the Bianconeri since joining their books, with the Turin outfit one he always hoped would form part of his illustrious career.

Mendes was able to make that dream a reality, with there only one destination considered once a five-time Ballon d’Or winner made it clear that he wanted out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

“In January 2018, I and the few people who knew what was happening thought it would be very difficult to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Juve,” Mendes told Rai Sport.

“However, I want to make it clear that the idea started with the player himself. Ronaldo told me he only wanted to play for Juventus.

“That’s where it began and I was in talks with the Bianconeri directors for months, so we all know how those negotiations ended up.

“Now Cristiano is happy with the club and his team-mates, he is satisfied with Serie A and truly happy at Juventus.”

Ronaldo has contributed 12 goals to the Juve cause this season, across 21 appearances in all competitions.

Those efforts have helped to establish a standing back at the top of Serie A, while also progressing through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

“Many have asked me about Juve and the Champions League. It will take a bit of luck to win it too, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival has certainly made Juventus stronger,” added Mendes.

“I’d say all of Italian football has benefited from his presence.”

Ronaldo will be back in action on Saturday against Roma, with Massimiliano Allegri having revealed that plans to rest the 33-year-old continue to be pushed back.