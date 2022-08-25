Ronaldo: Niang urges Marseille to sign 'old' Manchester United star

The 37-year-old has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 outfit in the current transfer window

Mamadou Niang has challenged former team Olympique Marseille to go for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rumours have it that the Portugal international is considering leaving the Red Devils and surprisingly, the Ligue 1 outfit has been linked with the 37-year-old. The ex-Real Madrid star has been used sparingly by the Manchester heavyweights and just started one of the team's last three games.

In the recent game against Liverpool at Old Trafford, which the hosts won 2-1, the veteran attacker was introduced in the 86th minute in place of Marcus Rashford; and with six days to the conclusion of the transfer window, the former Senegal international has urged Marseille to go for the player.

"We all have the right to dream! We are still talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, huh," Niang told RMC Sport.

"We all remember [Zlatan Ibrahimovic's] impact when he arrived at PSG and reinvigorated the fans. Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Marseille would be good for the city and for the fans."

Despite his advancing age, Niang insists Ronaldo can have a positive influence on the team both on and off the pitch considering the team is taking part in the Champions League.

"He is an old player, but today he can perform, he can bring more on the pitch and in the locker room," Niang continued.

"When you have the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, I think Longoria and McCourt should jump at the chance and at least give it a try. Last season, he had a complicated season with Manchester United.

"But we could see him at Juventus, he was efficient and successful. I think the team would be stronger with Cristiano Ronaldo and that he will bring his experience. There is a need for it, with the Champions League."

Last season, Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League matches for the Red Devils and provided three assists in the process.

Eric Bailly has recently sealed a move to Marseille, from Manchester United, on a season-long loan.