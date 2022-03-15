Cristiano Ronaldo has made a passionate plea for Manchester United to fight to keep their place in the Champions League and urged fans to get behind the team.

United host Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday for the second leg of their last-16 tie in the competition.

The two teams are tied at 1-1 on aggregate from the first fixture and Ronaldo is determined to keep their dream of winning the competition alive.

What has been said?

Ronaldo wrote in a caption on Instagram: "Tomorrow (Tuesday) is one of those days that we’ve all been waiting for.

"One of those chances to show the world the reason why Old Trafford is known as the Theatre of Dreams.

"Let’s recreate the amazing atmosphere that we saw in our last home game and let’s keep our Champions League dream alive!

"We are Man. United! Let’s do this together! Let’s go, Devils!"

Can Ronaldo play two games in three days?

Ronaldo was the key man as the Red Devils beat Tottenham 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 37-year-old scored a hat-trick to ensure his side secured the three points and remain within touching distance of a place in the Premier League's top four.

United boss Ralf Rangnick was asked if he can expect Ronaldo to be at his best once again when they meet Atletico so soon after playing more than 80 minutes against Spurs.

Rangnick replied at a press conference: "I’m not worried that he has not been able to recover.

"So far he’s always been a person who looks after himself and his body and he knows what to do. I’m not worried about that.

"If he can score another three we will see. It’s not so easy to score three against this team at all.

"His overall performance was good, if not even very good and this is what we hope to get from him again tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

"It’s not just about Cristiano, it’s about the whole team. We saw in the first half in Madrid what we shouldn’t do and how we should not play and this was obviously a big topic for us yesterday and today when we spoke about tomorrow’s game.

Article continues below

"We have to know what it takes and what it tactically takes and the rest is about energy.

"We had a team against Spurs that just wanted to win that game and it became obvious The supporters played a vital role because they realised how much we wanted to win that game and tomorrow will be similar."

Further reading