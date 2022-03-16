Ronaldo lauded for Brady U-Turn: 'GOAT recognises GOAT'

by Joel Omotto

Football fans in Africa believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur inspired and pep talk with Tom Brady inspired the NFL legend to make his retirement U-turn.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had announced that he will be retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, but on Sunday rescinded the decision, announcing that he will be returning to the sport for his 23rd season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady posted on Twitter. “That time will come, but it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible.

“I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

However, many fans feel this would not have been possible if Brady had not been in the stands at Old Trafford on Saturday where he watched Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Premier League, with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Ronaldo, 37, produced a man of the match performance after which he had a chat with the NFL legend.

From here, many believe Brady may have been convinced that he still has a lot to offer just like the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is still producing the goods despite his advanced years.

A video of Ronaldo and Brady having a chat on the Old Trafford post-match has been trending online since Saturday, with many believing it is from this conversation that the Portugal captain urged Brady not to go into retirement.

“Messi enters into retirement; Ronaldo inspires other sportsmen to come out of retirement. Life is too short, choose your GOAT wisely,” said John Alpha while commenting on the video.

Blacka Icon posed: “What do you expect if the goat CR7 tells you that you’ve got the potential to continue?”

“GOAT recognizes GOAT. Cristiano encourages and motivates not just others but us his fans,” said Omeneke Alabi.

Jessey Bassey said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is far more than just a footballer. The man is an inspiration.”

“I’m really sorry at the few times I got mad at you. You’ve made it known to what extent you influence people’s off the pitch decision about never giving up,” said Fuhad Adeyanju Adegbesan, crediting CR7 with Brady’s re-entrance into the sport.

Is Ronaldo’s performance against Spurs and his subsequent pep talk with Brady the reason why the NFL great returned to the sport? Comment below and let us know.