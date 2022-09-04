'Ronaldo is not our problem' - Juventus CEO reacts to Man Utd star's struggles since returning to Old Trafford

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is "not our problem" amid the striker's struggles at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo is enduring a tough time at Old Trafford in his second season back at the club after leaving Juventus in 2021. The Portugal international made it clear he wanted a transfer in the summer but could not find a new club and has been dropped by manager Erik ten Hag for United's last three Premier League games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arrivabene sympathises with Ronaldo's plight but insists that he is no longer Juventus' concern.

"We separated ways at Juventus with mutual respect," the Italian club's CEO has told DAZN. "We are sorry for what's happened to him in Manchester this year, but it's not our problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils have hit form with Ronaldo on the bench, winning their last three matches in a row and improving after a disastrous start. Ten Hag has also warned Ronaldo about his fitness and may be tempted to keep the Portugal international on the bench, particularly after adding Antony to his attacking options.

DID YOU KNOW? Life after Ronaldo: Juventus have scored in the first 10 minutes for three games in a row for the seventh time in Serie A and for the first time since way back in 2012.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils play Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League but it's not known yet if Ronaldo will be back in the team or on the bench once more.