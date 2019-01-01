Ronaldo grabbed on the neck by pitch invader after Juventus win against Bayer Leverkusen

The Portuguese superstar wasn't happy after being surprised by the supporter post-match

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded furiously after being grabbed by a fan on the neck following ' 2-0 win over in the on Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly after full-time at the match at BayArena, with a selfie-hunting supporter gaining access to the pitch and bypassing security officials on the pitch's perimeter.

As Ronaldo chatted with team-mate Miralem Pjanic, the fan came up behind the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a mobile and tried to put an arm around his neck.

The international ripped his head away away from the supporter and appeared to say, 'Are you crazy?', as the offender was led away by security.

It was the second pitch invader incident targeting Ronaldo during the match, with a fan being apprehended by security before reaching the 34-year-old earlier on in the evening.

Juventus had already qualified for the tournament's round-of-16 as group winners, but still got the job done with two second-half goals.

Ronaldo put the Old Lady ahead on 75 minutes with a tap in after Paulo Dybala's cross.

Despite Leverkusen having a golden chance to equalise through Charles Aranguiz as full-time approached, Gonzalo Higuain sealed all three points with a low drive in stoppage time.

After topping their Champions League group, Maurizio Sarri's side could face , , Dortmund, or in the round-of-16.

Juve has currently been knocked off their perch in as they sit second in the , two points behind , despite losing only one game for the league campaign so far.

They have won the last eight Italian top-flight titles but look set for a tough battle with Antonio Conte's side for honours this season.

The Turin club face league matches against (home) and (away) next week before travelling to for the Supercoppa Italiana contest with before the Christmas break.

Their star player Ronaldo has had an injury-hampered start to the season, with Sarri opting to rest the former Real Madrid man regularly while also substituting him on occasion.

Ronaldo has nine goals in 18 matches across all competitions for the Italian giants, with seven of them coming in the league.