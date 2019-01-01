Ronaldo continues remarkable finals record with Supercoppa winner

The Juventus forward scored the game's only goal in his side's victory over Milan in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo continued his stellar form in finals by scoring the game's only goal in Wednesday's Italian Supercoppa triumph over Milan.

Ronaldo's header in the 61st minute sealed a 1-0 victory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the Portugal star clinched his first trophy with the Bianconeri in the lowest-scoring Supercoppa final since 2007.

The goal meant that Ronaldo has now scored eight times in his last seven finals.

The 33-year-old was a big part of Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League titles, and he scored a total of two goals in Madrid's three victorious finals over the past three seasons.

In addition to those three Champions League finals, Ronaldo scored against Barcelona in the 2017 Spanish Super Cup, and netted a total of four times over two Club World Cup finals: 2016 against Kashima Antlers and 2017 against Gremio.

Wednesday's Supercoppa win continued a strong first season with Juve for Ronaldo, with the forward now having scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Bianconeri.

Speaking to Rai Sport after the match, Massimiliano Allegri hailed the Portuguese, stating that decisive goals are precisely the reason the Italian champions signed him.

"We signed Cristiano Ronaldo because he is decisive and scores big goals," he said.

"He scored a great goal and moved very well, but the whole team put in a good performance.

"There were a few too many counter-attacks - we should've had more moves like the [Paulo] Dybala disallowed goal.

"Instead, we kept trying to move it around too quickly and allowed Milan some counters, forcing us to sprint back."

Juventus and Milan went into the match tied for the most Supercoppa wins with seven apiece, and now Juve are in sole posession of first place after winning their eighth title.

Article continues below

For Milan's part, they have now gone three matches without scoring against the Old Lady, and took their tally of hitting the woodwork to 10 times across all competitions this season.

In addition, Franck Kessie's red card takes the Rossoneri's tally to five for the 2018-19 campaign, with two of those coming against Juventus.

The Bianconeri will continue their quest for their eighth consecutive Serie A title when they take on Chievo on Monday.