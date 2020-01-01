'Ronaldo and Nani say he's fantastic!' - Fernandes is just what Man Utd have been missing, says Ferdinand

A former Old Trafford favourite has backed the Red Devils' latest signing to be a big hit after speaking to two of his old team-mates

Rio Ferdinand claims that Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani have both endorsed Bruno Fernandes' move to , and described him as a "fantastic" addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ranks.

Fernandes completed a €55 million (£47m/$60m) move to Old Trafford from on Thursday - signing a contract which will see him remain at the club until 2025.

United had been heavily linked with the 25-year-old since last summer, with Solskjaer's need to sign a new playmaker increased in the winter window due to injuries sustained by key duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

More teams

The Red Devils finally landed their primary target after weeks of negotiations with Sporting, who are entitled to an extra €25 million (£21m/$28m) in add-ons if the Portuguese midfielder hits certain bonus targets.

Ferdinand has revealed that he consulted his two former United colleagues Ronaldo and Nani about what qualities Fernandes can bring to the club, with their assessments likely to whet the appetite of supporters even further.

"I’ve spoken to a few of his teammates at national level and club level," Ferdinand said on his Youtube channel FIVE.

"Nani, my old teammate, says he’s a fantastic player, says he’s perfect for . Says he’s got all the tools, all the right attributes.

"Cristiano said he’s fantastic, creates chances for him. He can manipulate the ball, take the ball, confident.

"These are the type of things that you want to hear when Manchester United are signing a player. So fans, based on what I’ve heard about him and what I’ve seen, I’m hopeful and confident that this guy can go out there and do the job."

Ferdinand thinks that Fernandes is capable of solving United's creative issues in the final third of the pitch, and hopes he can help raise Pogba's performance levels when he returns to action.

"He’s a player who knows how to create chances," he added. "Man United have not found it difficult when they’ve had to counter-attack teams, when teams have come on to them and they’ve had a little bit less possession they’ve been able to counter-attack with the speed and pace they’ve got up front.

"But where they’ve found it hard and difficult is when they’ve played against teams who sit there and wait, especially at Old Trafford.

"But this is where someone like Bruno Fernandes can come in and play a pivotal role for Manchester United.

"He’s a certain person who can look for that bit of imagination, that creativity, that patience around the box, that ability to hit the ball from the edge of the box and score a screamer. This is what Manchester United have been missing, especially with Paul Pogba out.

"And mentioning Paul Pogba, what does that mean for someone like Bruno Fernandes coming in? Well, I think he can only enhance someone like him.

"Someone who has got something to play for by the way. This summer is the Euros, he’s going to want to be part of this French team who are probably the favourites to win.

Article continues below

"He will have that appetite there to perform for Man United. Even if he’s using that to get into the French team, Man United have to actually take that and take that on board.

"Man United’s midfield – McTominay, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes – it’s got a nice ring to it."

Fernandes could be in line to make his full debut for the Red Devils when they play host to in the Premier League on Sunday.