WATCH: Romero meets Spurs royalty! Ardiles presents fellow Argentina World Cup winner with award before Villa clash

Cristian Romero was presented with a trophy from Argentina and Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles before taking to the field against Aston Villa.

Ardiles won World Cup in 1978

Romero helped end Argentina's long wait

Defender handed start upon return to England

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender returned to action at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday for the first time since winning the World Cup with his country. In recognition of the achievement, former Spurs midfielder Ardiles, who made 236 appearances for the North London club and also won the World Cup with Argentina in 1978, presented Romero with a trophy before kick-off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This wasn't the only poignant event to occur prior to kick-off, with the stadium rising to remember Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on December 29. The applause was also observed in honour of Tottenham great Maurice Norman ahead of the club's first home fixture since his death on November 27.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMERO? After the highs of Qatar, he now returns to club action and his full focus will be on helping Spurs secure Champions League football for next season as the race for continental qualification hots up.