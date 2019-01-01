Roma's captain, Daniele De Rossi's, return helps steer Roma's ship to safety

De Rossi's return from injury can guide Roma onto the right path...

In their last Serie A game against a resurgent AC Milan, many feared the worst for AS Roma, which was understandable due to their dismal run of form. Rome isn't the easiest of places to ply your trade as a coach, as Eusebio Di Francesco found out to his detriment.

Di Francesco was clearly a man under pressure not just from the club's management but also from the Giallorossi's set of supporters who were baying for his blood, after their humiliating 7-1 spanking against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia. However, as Roma's ship threatened to move even further off course, their captain returned from injury and what a blessing it has been for Roma and more importantly Di Francesco.

Daniele De Rossi's return to the team showed how much he was missed by Roma as he absolutely bossed the midfield against the Milanese giants. Fans at the Stadio Olimpico were treated to one of his vintage performances as he combined silk and steel, through his passing and tackling. Ask any Roma fan, who is the glue that holds this team together and without batting an eyelid they will tell you its De Rossi.

Like the legendary Francesco Totti, whom De Rossi inherited the captain's armband from, he is a leader, the one who spits fire into the bellies of his at times under-achieving teammates. He is the one who motivates them to give their all for the club as no one comes close to understanding the meaning of what it is to be born in Rome and play for Roma. He is currently and undoubtedly the symbol of Rome.

The game ended 1-1 between the two sides but one can't help but also point out that Il Capitano's performance prevented the Lupi from crumbling after in-form Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, put the visitors ahead. Conversely, post-match, both Di Francesco and Gennaro Gattuso lavished praised on De Rossi. Now, this is no coincidence as it is no secret that the 35-year-old may have saved his boss' job while costing Gattuso two costly points to further cement Milan's fourth position in the table. But all in all Rome and the whole of Italy, in general, was reminded of the ever-enduring class of De Rossi.