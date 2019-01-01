Romania vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

La Roja are set for an emotional return to action in Bucharest, where they are aiming to maintain a perfect Euro 2020 qualifying record

travel to Romania for their latest qualifier, which takes place at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Thursday.

La Roja have a perfect record so far in qualification, having edged Norway before easily beating Malta, the Faroe Islands and .

Romania, meanwhile, sit third in Group F, but face an uphill task to qualify, having picked up six of their seven points against whipping boys Malta and the Faroes.

Game Romania vs Spain Date Thursday, September 5 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

The service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TUDN USA / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Romania squad Goalkeepers Tatarusanu, Nita, Radu Defenders Chiriches, Grigore, Tosca, Benzar, Nedelcearu, Stefan, Rus Midfielders Maxim, Stanciu, Deac, Marin, Anton, Hagi, Cicaldau, Paun, Bordeianu Forwards Grozav, Keseru, Andone, Puscas

Romania have been unable to select Nicusor Bancu and Cristian Ganea due to injury. The former had been named in the original squad but has since pulled out.

Alexandru Chipciu, their most experienced midfielder, is banned after he was sent off against Malta.

With a lack of goals in the squad, much will be expected of Claudiu Keseru and Reading’s George Puscas.

Possible Romania starting XI: Tatarusanu; Benzar, Chiriches, Grigore, Tosca; Marin, Anton; Maxim, Keseru, Hagi; Puscas

Position Spain squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Kepa, Pau Lopez Defenders Carvajal, Llorente, Hermoso, Gaya, Ramos, Alba, Nunez Midfielders Busquets, Ceballos, Sarabia, Saul, Thiago, Suso, Rodri, Fabian, Parejo, Navas Forwards Alcacer, Oyarzabal, Rodrigo

Spain boss Robert Moreno has had the luxury of being able to select all of his top stars for the double header against Romania and the Faroe Islands.

Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Isco are among those who failed to make the squad, while Unai Nunez of Club Athletic and PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia are hopeful of making their international bows in the days ahead.

Sergio Ramos is a confirmed starter, despite a recent dip in form, but David de Gea faces a battle from Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No.1 spot.

Possible Spain starting XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Ramos, Llorente, Alba; Thiago, Busquets, Parejo; Suso, Rodrigo, Oyarzabal

Betting & Match Odds

Spain are 1/2 favourites to win this encounter with bet365bet365. Romania are priced up at 6/1 to cause an upset, while a draw is on offer at 18/5.

