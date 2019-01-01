Burki quits Switzerland for time being to focus on Borussia Dortmund
Roman Burki has decided to call time on his international career with Switzerland temporarily in order to concentrate on Borussia Dortmund.
The 28-year-old has been capped nine times by his country but has played back-up to Yann Sommer for much of his international career.
Burki has found his best form again this season after some erratic displays over the previous two campaigns.
With Sommer still first choice, it seems he believes concentrating on Dortmund to be the better use of his time, with BVB leading the Bundesliga at the mid-season break.
However, he was eager to point out he will happily return from his "standby mode" if Switzerland, who compete in the inaugural Nations League Finals in June, are left in a dire situation.
Writing on his official Instagram, Burki, who informed head coach Vladimir Petkovic of his decision in a phone call, said: "You may have already read it: I've decided to move into some sort of standby mode at least this year in terms of my national team career.
"Be sure that this step is far from easy for me and that I have been thinking about it for a really long time. Even writing these lines is not easy for me.
Liebe Fans, Ihr habt es vielleicht schon gelesen: Ich habe mich dazu entschieden, zumindest in diesem Jahr in eine Art Standby-Modus zu schalten, was meine Nationalmannschafts-Karriere angeht. Seid Euch sicher, dass mir dieser Schritt alles andere als leicht fällt und dass ich ihn mir wirklich lange überlegt habe. Auch das Schreiben dieser Zeilen geht mir nicht leicht von der Hand. Es war und ist für mich einfach die größte Ehre überhaupt, das Trikot meines Heimatlandes tragen zu dürfen. Darüber steht nichts, aber auch gar nichts mehr! Ich habe jede Sekunde, die ich mit diesem Team auf dem Rasen verbringen durfte, genossen und geliebt. Und wie gesagt: Ich schließe nicht aus, dass in Zukunft weitere Einsätze hinzukommen, die mich mit Stolz erfüllen würden. Sollte Not am Mann sein, und ich wäre für den Trainerstab die bestmögliche Alternative, würde ich meiner Verantwortung selbstverständlich gerecht werden und immer helfen, wo ich kann. Das habe ich dem Verband versprochen. Und dazu stehe ich! Nach sechs Jahren und drei Turnieren für die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft ist in mir während der vergangenen Wochen aber die Entscheidung gereift, mich vorerst voll auf meinen Verein, Borussia Dortmund, fokussieren zu wollen. Ich hoffe, dass junge Schweizer Torhüter die Chance nutzen werden, um sich im Training von Vladimir Petkovic und Patrick Foletti zu beweisen und wichtige Erfahrungen rund um das Nationalteam zu sammeln. Ich bitte Euch alle um Verständnis für meine Entscheidung, die für den einen oder anderen sicher schwer nachzuvollziehen sein wird. Ich versichere Euch, dass ich auch während der Zeit, in der ich nicht für die Schweiz auflaufe, der größte Fan unserer Auswahl sein werde! Euer Roman Bürki
"It was – and is – simply the greatest honour for me to be able to wear the jersey of my home country. There is no doubt about that, none at all!
"I enjoyed and loved every second I was allowed to spend on the grass with this team. And as I said, I do not rule out the possibility of further assignments in the future that would fill me with pride.
"Should distress be on the team, and I would be [deemed] the best possible alternative for the coaching staff, I would, of course, live up to my responsibilities and always help where I can. That's what I promised the association. And I stand by that!
"After six years and three tournaments for the Swiss national team, however, the decision has matured in me during the past few weeks to focus fully on my club, Borussia Dortmund, for the time being.
"I hope young Swiss goalkeepers will take the chance to prove themselves in the training of Vladimir Petkovic and Patrick Foletti and gain important experience around the national team.
"I ask all of you to understand my decision, which will certainly be difficult for one or the other to understand. I assure you that even during the time I am not running for Switzerland, I will be the biggest fan of our selection!"
Petkovic described Burki's move as "a pity for all sides", but stressed: "It is our greatest concern that the national team squad players are physically and psychologically as well as possible, so we wish Roman a quick and complete recovery from his complaints."