Romain Hamouma: Ajaccio sign Algerian forward from Saint-Etienne

The 35-year-old has teamed up with the newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit following the demotion of the Greens to the second tier

Ajaccio have announced the signing of Romain Hamouma from Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne.

The Algerian forward has been handed a 12-month contract after leaving the Greens - a club he represented for ten seasons after leaving Caen.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the 35-year-old featured in 22 French elite division matches with two goals to his credit. However, that could not stop Saint-Etienne from getting demoted.

“After ten seasons at the highest level with AS Saint-Etienne, Romain Hamouma joins the White and Red. Talented, and experienced, the former Saint-Etienne star comes to strengthen the offensive ranks of the team. Romain Hamouma is committed for one season and will wear the number 17. Welcome to the Roman Club,” a statement from the club’s website read.

In his first interview with the club, the veteran forward expressed his delight in teaming up with the Bears, while hoping to make his experience count at the Stade Francois Coty.

“I'm very happy to sign with the Ajaccio, I had a difficult season last year and it was important for me to find a new challenge,” Hamouma told the Ajaccio website.

“I was keen to finish the page correctly with Saint-Etienne and I will now devote myself to a new project. I let Saint-Etienne rebuild itself. It is a satisfaction to engage with Ajaccio, I had very good contacts with the coach.

“I played against the Ajaccio, they were not simple matches and for the narrative, I had never been to Corsica.

“I am very happy to arrive in a club that is in a very good dynamic. There is a group that is in place, I arrive with a lot of humility, and I will try to bring my experience to live a great human adventure and keep the club in Ligue 1.

“I can't wait to discover my new teammates and the people working at the club.”

With this move, the Algeria prospect becomes the tenth African in Olivier Pantaloni’s squad.

Others are Gedeon Kalulu (Congo), Ismael Diallo (Cote d'Ivoire), Bevic Moussiti-Oko (Congo), Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso), Kouame Botue (Burkina Faso), Mohamed Youssouf (Comoros), Chaker Alhadhur (Comoros), Oumar Gonzalez (Cameroon), and Anis Ajroud (Tunisia).

Hamouma could make his debut when the Bears take on Caen in a friendly billed July 8.