'Absolutely disgraceful!' - Roma's Abraham blasts referee after being suspended for Inter clash

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has called the yellow card he received in the 1-0 loss to Bologna on Wednesday "absolutely disgraceful", with his fifth booking of the season automatically suspending him against Inter this weekend.

In a social media post after the match, the 24-year-old claimed he was the one fouled in a coming together with Bologna's Mattias Svanberg just before half-time.

Referee Luca Pairetto deemed the collision to be Abraham's fault, and he will now miss a key game.

What has been said?

Hours after the defeat to Bologna, Abraham was still upset about the collision with Svanberg and his subsequent punishment.

The collision sent Svanberg to the ground, however Abraham has claimed his opponent illegally blocked off his path.

"Yellow carded for this today and miss the next game", wrote Abraham in a since-deleted tweet alongside a video clip of the incident. "When I was the one blocked and fouled. Absolutely disgraceful."

Abraham's record with Roma

Despite his disappointment on Wednesday, Abraham has started his Roma career in good form after joining from Chelsea in the summer, scoring eight goals and supplying two assists in all competitions.

Roma are currently six points back from fourth-placed Atalanta in Serie A, although they are well placed to advance past the group stage in the Europa Conference League.

