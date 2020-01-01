Roma legend De Rossi announces retirement just six months after joining Boca

The 36-year-old only joined the Argentine side last summer but has decided to hang up his boots for good

Former midfielder Daniele De Rossi has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36, just six months after signing a one-year deal with Boca Juniors.

De Rossi made the high-profile move to Buenos Aires in July and marked his competitive debut with a goal against Almagro in the Copa the following month.

However, he has been restricted to just five further appearances for the club since, his cause not helped by injuries including a hamstring strain picked up against Boca’s great rivals River Plate in September.

Prior to his move to Argentina, De Rossi had spent his entire playing career at boyhood club , where he made 616 appearances for the outfit over 18 years.

He helped the club to success in 2007 and 2008, as well as being named Serie A Footballer of the Year in 2009.

The midfielder bade an emotional farewell to Roma at the end of the 2018-19 season following the expiry of his contract, penning an open letter thanking everyone at the club and 'every Roma fan' for their support over the years.

As well as his loyal service at Roma, De Rossi also won 117 caps for Italy and was the youngest member of the Azzurri squad that won the World Cup in in 2006.

