Roma boss Jose Mourinho hit with four-match European ban for abusing referee Anthony Taylor during Europa League final

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a four-match ban from European football after his outburst following the Europa League final.

Mourinho handed ban

Embroiled in controversy after Europa League final

UEFA hands down punishment

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma lost on penalties to Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and Mourinho was left fuming after the game, waiting for referee Anthony Taylor in the car park and labelling the referee a "disgrace." He also alluded to referee bias, insisting that the English official "appeared Spanish" during the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor was subsequently abused at the airport by irate Roma fans as he attempted to make his way home from Hungary with his family, and UEFA has taken the decision to give Mourinho a four-game ban from European competition. Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and have qualified for the Europa League, so Mourinho will only be in the dugout for two group-stage matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: UEFA said in their statement: "To suspend AS Roma head coach, Mr. José Mourinho, for the next four (4) UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate, for directing abusive language at a match official."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roma have also been punished as a club. They have been forbidden from selling tickets to away fans for their next European game due to the "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances." They have been fined €5,000 for the improper conduct of the team, too, and they have also been ordered to contact the Hungarian FA for the settlement of damages caused by supporters.

WHAT NEXT? Roma are preparing for pre-season and will kick off their preparations against Mourinho's former club Tottenham on July 26.