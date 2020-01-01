Rohr: Super Eagles to play forward, score goals and defend better against Sierra Leone

The German tactician has revealed his side will give their best to ensure they secure all three points against the Leone Stars

Gernot Rohr is optimistic will secure the much-needed victory over Sierra Leone when they meet in Tuesday’s qualifying game.

The Super Eagles played out a 4-4 draw with the Leone Stars in Benin City on Friday, despite racing to a four-goal lead in the encounter.

The three-time African champions have come under a barrage of criticism from their fans following their unimpressive showing at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Despite the draw, the Super Eagles continue to maintain their lead on the top of Group L table with seven points from three games.

Nigeria arrived in Freetown on Monday for their encounter with the Leone Stars and had their first training session.

Rohr explained the Super Eagles need three more points to confirm their place in the next edition of the continental tournament and assured his side will do all it takes to achieve the target.

“The expectations are to have a good match. We have discovered the condition of the stadium, the grass, also the hot weather,” Rohr told the media.

“The travelling was okay, a little bit long but I think we can recover until tomorrow afternoon and of course our objective is to win the game.

“We wanted to secure four points from the two matches to qualify which is still possible. I believe in my team, I think we can do it but it will be difficult like I said before the last match, we saw it in the second half that they have a good team.

“But we can play very well, we showed it in the first 30 minutes [in Benin]. We want to play like that, playing forward, scoring goals but defending better than we did the last time.

“We have confidence and Nigerians should believe the players will fight and they will give their best. I think we are ready for this match.”

forward Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of the game after suffering a shoulder injury against the Leone Stars in Benin City.

“We’ll miss Osimhen, perhaps there will be another change in the team, but the players will have the honour to represent the country, they will give their best and will fight until the end of the match,” Rohr added.

Super Eagles qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in with a game to spare and finished third at the biennial tournament.