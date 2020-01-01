Rofiat Sule: Nigeria striker makes losing debut for Pink Sport Bari

The Nigerian forward could not rescue Cristina Mitola's team from defeat on her first appearance since joining from Edo Queens

Rofiat Sule made her debut for Pink Sport Bari in their 3-1 defeat to in an Italian encounter at Centro Sportivo Vismara.

The 20-year-old joined the Italian side from Nigerian club Edo Queens and became the second Nigerian to complete a move to this summer after Osinachi Ohale joined AS .

The international made her debut as a second-half substitute but was unable to rescue the visitors from bowing out to AC Milan.

On the heels of back-to-back triumphs over Florentia and San Marino, Maurizio Ganz's team continued from where it left off as Valentina Giacinti opened the scoring after just four minutes.

Christy Grimshaw, who assisted Giacinti for the opener, set up Natasha Dowie and doubled the lead for the hosts in the 24th minute.

After the break, Cristina Mitola brought on Sule as a replacement for Lucia Strisciuglio but Giacinti was set up by Dowie to bag a brace and then the hosts' third 12 minutes after the restart.

However, the visitors found a breakthrough in the 78th minute when Francesca Soro netted the consolation but that was not enough to save them from their second defeat on the bounce this season.

Sule was part of Nigeria's Wafu Women's Cup win in Cote d'Ivoire, where she scored thrice and provided four assists. She featured in the team's botched Olympic Games qualifying campaign.

The forward had started her football career with Jagunmolu FC and enjoyed a domestic breakthrough finishing as the Nigerian league topscorer back-to-back with 11 goals in 2015 and nine in 2016.

With Saturday's loss, Pink Sport Bari are eighth on the Italian top-flight log with three points from three matches and will aim to avoid a third defeat in a row against on October 3.