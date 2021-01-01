Rodgers hails Iheanacho productivity for Leicester City

The Northern Irish tactician has showered encomium on the Nigeria international for his impactful showings for the Foxes this term

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed Kelechi Iheanacho has been very productive for his side in the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old has been delivering impressive performances for the Foxes in the current campaign, scoring 10 goals, including his hat-trick against Sheffield United last time out and provided four assists in 27 appearances.

His contribution helped the King Power Stadium outfit to move to the third spot on the Premier League table, behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

The centre-forward has forged a productive partnership with Jamie Vardy since the England international returned from an injury.

Rodgers has hailed the Nigeria international for his recent impressive displays for his side as well his humility.

“I thought it was a fantastic interview. The humility he had to score a hat-trick and thank everyone else. It was authentic. He respects his life as a footballer,” Rodgers said in a press conference.

“He appreciates the support he gets from everyone. He’s been very productive for us. As a person, he’s a great guy and plays with a smile on his face.

“He rarely misses a day of training. When he’s asked upon, he produces in the main. There have been some performances where he hasn’t been at his most confident."

Youri Tielemans has also praised Iheanacho for his new-found form and believes the forward is enjoying the reward of his hard work.

"Especially for Kelechi to score a hat-trick in the Premier League is really nice. He's been working really hard lately and he's been rewarded for his hard work,” Tielemans said.

Iheanacho is gradually establishing himself at Leicester City, having struggled to make much impact since his arrival from Manchester City in 2017.

The forward will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when Leicester take on Manchester United in an FA Cup tie on Sunday.

Iheanacho is part of the invited players for Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho later this month.

The forward has been a key member of the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2015 and now has 25 caps for the West Africans.