Robertson and Alexander-Arnold are the best full backs in the world, claims former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique

The Spaniard says that the duo has evolved over the last two years, adding that there are no players quite like the two Reds stars

Former defender Jose Enrique says that Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the best fullback duo on the planet.

Enrique was with the Reds from 2011 to 2016, as he served as a key figure in defence for Liverpool during his first two seasons at the club.

Since his departure, he's watched Liverpool evolve from contender to winners, with the Reds all but crowned Premier League champions this year before the coronavirus caused play to be suspended.

More teams

Over the past two seasons, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have evolved into vital pieces for Jurgen Klopp's side, helping lead the Liverpool attack from their positions as wide players.

And Enrique says there aren't any fullbacks that can compete with the Liverpool duo when it comes to producing in both the attacking and defensive ends.

“Definitely. In the last two seasons, definitely,” Enrique told LFCTV when asked if Robertson is the best left-back in the world.

“For me, he has everything. He has energy, the energy he has he makes you tired just looking at him sometimes in the games! How much he goes up and down the wing is unbelievable.

“The intensity, I love the intensity [in how] he plays the game, it’s unbelievable as well. And obviously the end product he has is really good as well, his crosses are amazing.

“He defends well as well, so he’s the full package really and I believe he’s the best left-back in the world for the last two years, definitely.”

As for Alexander-Arnold, Enrique says much of the same logic applies, although the fullback being just 21-years-old means that the Liverpool native still has plenty of room to improve.

Article continues below

“The same as I say with Andy Robertson, I say with Trent: he’s the best right-back in the world for the last two years as well and he’s only 21 still," Enrique said.

“So many people want to know, ‘Let’s see if he can play in midfield’ and everything, and I say, ‘Why do you want to change him when he is the best already in his position, he’s still only 21 and he can improve so much in the position?!’

“Because he can still improve a lot, so imagine when he improves!”