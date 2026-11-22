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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has heaped praise on teenage sensation Luca Williams-Barnett following his match-winning full debut. The 18-year-old inspired Spurs to a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday, scoring the opener before providing a sublime assist for Dominic Solanke.

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Academy graduate seizes his Premier League chance

Calls for the England Under-19 international to feature had grown louder during a testing 12 months at Spurs, over a year after his senior bow at 16. Following two bright substitute cameos, De Zerbi finalised plans 10 days before Saturday's clash against Ipswich to hand him a maiden top-flight start.

Williams-Barnett struck the opener on 15 minutes before embarking on a mazy second-half run to set up Solanke.

De Zerbi outlines Maddison plan and defensive demands

De Zerbi explained that pairing the teenager closely with James Maddison was key to his freedom, alongside strict instructions issued on Thursday regarding his defensive work rate.

"Luca is a special player," De Zerbi said. "I'm not surprised, because his talent is bigger than you think. He played very well. I think he's lucky, because he's playing in a top club, with top teammates.

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"I decided to play today with Luca from 10 days and in my plan, it was Maddison and Luca very close to speak the same language, to play together and the experience of Maddison I thought could be important. The behaviour of Maddison could help him to play with freedom.

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"And Thursday, I spoke with Luca and I asked him two things. Just two things. To play like he plays on the park with his friends, with the same freedom.

"And to play and to work hard without the ball, like [Ousmane] Dembele, like Raphinha, like [Lamine] Yamal, because football is going in a different way and the first defenders are the attackers. Even if they are Ballon d'Or winners, or any way the players with talent, they have to work on the pitch."

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YouTube inspiration fuels Yamal comparisons

De Zerbi backed the 18-year-old to eventually match Barcelona prodigy Yamal, pointing to his relaxed preparation on the team bus as evidence of his rare mentality.

"Yes, I think so," when asked whether Williams-Barnett can reach Yamal's level. "And one of the best things in my career... I've seen today in the bus from the training ground to the stadium, because he was very close with me, while we were coming in the stadium, he was watching on YouTube Ronaldinho, [Eden] Hazard, Neymar.

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"I thought he was a special guy, because if one hour and thirty minutes before you are debuting in the Premier League, you are watching Ronaldinho, Hazard, Neymar, all these types of talent. The football is magic, no?"

Balancing flair with graft as expectations rise

After turning brief cameos into a decisive full debut, Williams-Barnett now faces the task of cementing a regular starting berth alongside experienced teammates like Maddison and Solanke.

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However, De Zerbi's message is clear: flair alone will not suffice. To emulate elite attackers like Yamal, the youngster must consistently pair his fearless creativity with relentless work without the ball.