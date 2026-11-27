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Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Savio will miss Tottenham's festive fixtures and could be sidelined for up to 80 days with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian winger broke down less than half an hour after returning from the same problem in the 2-0 win over Ipswich, leaving Spurs without one of their most expensive summer signings during the busiest stretch of the season.

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De Zerbi delivers grim Savio update

Savio came off the bench in the 64th minute of last Saturday's victory over Ipswich, but was forced off with two minutes left after a recurrence of the injury that had ruled him out of four league games.

Asked at his press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Sunderland whether the winger could miss the rest of the year, De Zerbi said: "Yeah, I think so. Unfortunately it's a tough situation to accept. He's a new guy and he's suffering with these new injuries. But this is football, if you see other European clubs they're all suffering these injuries."

'He will be crucial for us'

The Ipswich win was Savio's first appearance in six weeks, according to BBC Sport, and there had already been fears that he faced weeks on the sidelines after he left the pitch visibly distraught. De Zerbi has now admitted he cannot put a date on his return.

"Now he needs time. He needs hard work with the medical staff," the Italian added. "Then in 50 days, 60 days, 80 days, I don't know, when he comes back, he will be crucial for us in the last step of the season."

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Frustrating start to Spurs career

The 22-year-old has endured a frustrating start to life in north London since his summer move from Manchester City in a deal that could reach £85 million. He has featured in only five of Tottenham's 11 Premier League games and is still waiting for his first league goal or assist.

Savio did score and assist on his debut in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Charlton in August. His absence adds to an injury list that already includes Mathys Tel, Mykhailo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert, while Lucas Bergvall is a doubt with illness.

Spurs face busy December

Tottenham, who are 10th after four wins from their past five matches, visit 18th-placed Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. They then host Fulham on December 3 before welcoming champions Arsenal for the north London derby three days later.