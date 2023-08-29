'We don't play with enough attacking players' - Robert Lewandowski aims apparent dig at Barcelona boss Xavi following slow start to season

Robert Lewandowski has aimed a veiled dig at manager Xavi with Barcelona having endured a slow start to the current season.

Lewandowski took a dig at Xavi

Xavi accused of not being too attacking

Scored his first goal of the season against Villarreal

WHAT HAPPENED? Robert Lewandowski, who has scored just once in Barca's first three La Liga games, aimed an apparent dig at the club's manager Xavi as he felt that the Spanish legend has not taken an attacking approach this season yet which is also hampering his own performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Eleven Sports Poland via Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski said, "We are Barca and we are expected not only to win but also to play good attacking football. Lately, that has not been as it should be, so we have been fighting to create more occasions in the matches.

"When we see Ferran or Ansu enter, two players who go forward, we create more chances. Sometimes we don't play with enough attacking players, I don't have support. So I look for the best solution for the team."

He added, "I think that with my experience when I know my body, I look for the best solution not only for me but also for the team. I realize that sometimes if I'm between two central defenders, it's easier for the defenders. In many games, I don't have many chances to score. In the last two games, I didn't have many chances, I didn't receive many balls, so sometimes I had to create my chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In their seven-goal thriller against Villarreal last week, Barcelona were trailing at one point despite taking a two-goal early into the game. It was only after Ferran Torres was introduced into the game in the 63rd minute that the Catalan giants restored parity before Lewandowski netted the winner and broke his two-game scoreless streak.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Having collected seven points from three matches, Barcelona will now face Osasuna on September 3 in La Liga.