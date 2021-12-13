'Robbed of Ronaldo vs Messi' - Goal Africa Fans react after Champions League draw drama
After starting the day with a botched Champions League draw that directly affected Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, Uefa decided to scrap the whole thing and do it over on Monday afternoon.
The initial draw did set up a mouth-watering tie that would have given fans one last dance of the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo show.
In the end, a “technical problem” that was described as software-related meant the draw had to be nullified.
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: African Premier League goal scorers headed for Cameroon
- Messi vs Ronaldo fans, UEFA and the winners and losers from the chaotic Champions League last-16 draw
- ‘Vardy 2.0’ - Fans react after Daka’s brilliant display against Newcastle
- Eight goals conceded in a week: Chelsea's defensive strength has become a weakness
The Champions League draw for the Round of 16 is confirmed—for real, this time— and reactions have started to pour in once again.
Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the competition.
Manchester United were eventually paired with Atletico Madrid, and Salzburg instead got Bayern Munich, while Manchester City take on Sporting Lisbon and Benfica will play Ajax. Elsewhere, Villarreal will take on Juventus while holders Chelsea will face Lille OSC.
After what was an eventful past few hours ahead of the exciting games coming up in February, we take a look at the top reactions from fans after the Champions League draw.