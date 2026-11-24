Share Follow GOAL on Google

River Plate have made initial contact with Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after identifying the Morocco international as their top target for 2027. The Argentine giants are already planning for life after Santiago Beltran, with the promising shot-stopper attracting strong European interest from Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Emissaries travel to Saudi Arabia

As reported by TyC Sports, River officials travelled to Saudi Arabia to inform Bounou that he is their primary goalkeeping target for next year. Although the Buenos Aires club remain focused on winning the Torneo Clausura and qualifying for the Copa Libertadores, board members are already preparing for 2027. Moving early ensures they are ready should Beltran depart in an upcoming transfer window.

Moroccan star dreams of River

Bounou, 35, is currently under contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal until July 2028, which would normally complicate any transfer. However, the Moroccan international is an avowed River supporter who has repeatedly spoken about his desire to guard El Millonario's net, giving the Argentine club a major incentive in future talks.

Speaking in a 2023 interview with the Argentine outlet, Bounou said: "It's something I still have left to do, honestly. It's one of the dreams I have, and I'd love for it to come true one day. I don't want to do it just to wear the badge. I want to arrive and perform. If I didn't feel that way, I wouldn't go."

European giants track breakout star

River's proactive approach stems from the growing likelihood that Beltran will soon be sold. After impressing throughout the year, the young goalkeeper earned a call-up from Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's pre-World Cup friendlies and made his senior debut in a victory over Honduras.

Advertisement Advertisement

The report states that his rare profile has caught the attention of Villa and Atletico, with the Spanish side searching for a replacement amid Jan Oblak's possible move to Saudi Arabia. While River will not block an exit for a convincing offer, the board are currently negotiating a contract extension through December 2030 to raise Beltran's salary and release clause from his existing 2027 deal. Officials in Nunez will only open talks for offers of at least $15 million.

Formal talks set for January

Formal negotiations for Bounou are expected to begin in January, with his devotion to the club likely to help smooth discussions with Al-Hilal. Even though Europe's major window opens mid-year, River are aware suitors could test their resolve for Beltran this winter. Regardless of when Beltran leaves, signing Bounou would allow both goalkeepers to compete for the starting spot during early 2027.