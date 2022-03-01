Rigobert Song is a big risk say fans as he takes over as Cameroon head coach

The Cameroonian Football Federation have announced ex-international Rigobert Song as the new head coach of the national team.

Un nouveau staff à la tête des #LionsIndomptables. pic.twitter.com/0v5nCvSSLI — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) February 28, 2022



This comes after the dismissal of Antonio Conceicao, who was appointed as manager in 2019 and guided the team to a third place finish at the recent Afcon on home soil. The appointment comes after the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) released a statement, signed by Minister of Sports Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, revealing an order from the country’s president, Paul Biya, to appoint Song.



Reacting to the news, fans all over the continent have taken to social media to share their views about the appointment, with many of them unsure of the move. One man who certainly enjoyed the announcement was Song himself.



Look at how Cameroon 🇨🇲 legendary defender Rigobert Song Bahanag (45) reacted to his appointment as the new head coach of the national team.



A legend's dance 🤩🤩🤩



Cc: @FrancisGaitho pic.twitter.com/vhOnIOBx7z — Nuhu Adams ®️ (@NuhuAdams_) February 28, 2022



But most fans were less enthusiastic.



Rigobert Song as a Head coach of Cameroon is a big big risk.

As a footballer you can't fault him, as a coach, you must think he's big rookie at this level. .

this is a MASSIVE jump from being u-23 coach. If he pulls this then it's a football miracle. An inexperienced choice. — Babajide Guerrero ||WE ARE LIVE..!!🎤 (@BabajideGuerero) February 28, 2022

🇨🇲Cameroon legend Rigobert Song is the new coach of the Indomitable Lions🦁.



Not sure what to make of this.



Good luck to him. pic.twitter.com/DyNaqmHHb5 — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) March 1, 2022

Normally very few will contest Rigobert Song's appointment because Cameroonians really love him.



The issue is the timing.



24 days to a crucial game against Algeria.



If it goes well, that's ok but if Cameroon doesn't qualify, Song's reputation will suffer irreparable damage. — NJIE ENOW: MR RAZZMATAZZ (@NjieEnow) February 28, 2022

Rigobert Song is not ready enough for this job considering what’s at stake within the next weeks. — The Oracle™ 🇨🇲🇿🇦 (@valazat) February 28, 2022



However, it wasn’t all negative reactions, with this fan going all CAPS LOCK on his congratulations for the new Cameroon national team manager.



FROM SUCCESS TO SUCCESS, CONGRATULATIONS RIGOBERT SONG BAHANAG, NEW COACH OF THE NATIONAL TEAM PENNANT OF THE INDOMPTABLE LIONS OF CAMEROON. GOOD LUCK IN THIS NEW PATRIOTIC MISSION!#WarriorSpirit pic.twitter.com/ugSQLoA6Og — Dr Raoul Ruben (@RaoulRuben) February 28, 2022



Then there were the dreadlock fans who were sure the braided hairstyle heralded success for the new coach.



LOCKS MOVEMENT!



🇸🇳 Aliou Cisse

🇨🇲 Rigobert Song



Is your country’s football association on board or they can explain? 😅 pic.twitter.com/sbXYCk7aKB — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 1, 2022

As Aliou Cissé use dreads win AFCON for Senegal, Cameroon has now appointed Rigobert song. — ONE KIND GUY 🇨🇲🌪 (@Tkthereal1) February 28, 2022



Former Kenya and Congo coach Sebastien Migne, brings some experience to Song’s backroom staff and their first task will be to secure the FIFA World Cup ticket against Algeria in the FIFA World Cup play-offs.



Do you think they can do it?