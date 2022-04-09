‘Ridiculous’ Benzema-Kane comparisons get Africa talking

By Joel Omotto

One of the debates raging intensely this week, in light of Karim Benzema’s star turn against Chelsea in midweek, was whether the Real Madrid hitman deserves to be considered as the outstanding striker in the world today.

Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane, whose mesmerising display inspired Spurs to a 5-1 demolition of Newcastle United at the start of the month, appears to be the player closest to rivalling the France attacker for the title of the world’s top hitman…at least according to Africa’s football fans.

Benzema’s hat-trick gave Real Madrid a 3-1 first leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea on Wednesday, having previously scored a hat-trick to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in the Last 16.

The debate was fuelled by former Manchester City defender Micah Richards who, while working as a pundit recently, said: “In the last six months, he has convinced me that he is up there with Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski,” to the astonishment of not just his fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher, but also fans on the continent.

“Coming from someone who couldn't defend to save his own life,” said @joeyseas. “Harry [Kane] will be extremely thankful to God if he ever gets to the level Benzema is.”

“Kane cannot tie Karim Benzema’s laces. Respect,” was @MisterMadr1’s contribution.

Others cannot believe the four-time Champions League winner is being compared with a player who is yet to win a trophy. “You are a funny person. Benzema is a four-time champion of the Champions League. What is the history of Harry Kane? You should not have Twitter,” commented @hamda_ramos.

“Don’t be ridiculous! A four-time Champions League winner now at the level of someone who may not even win the Premier League in his career? Wake up please,” wrote @MaestroNAdjei.

For @KamyMadridista, Benzema did more in one match than Kane will ever achieve: “What are you talking about, brother? Benzema has made more history than your Kane in a single match.”

Some fans believe the comparison isn’t too far from reality, but that Kane needs to represent a more successful team in order to be considered on the Frenchman’s level.

“They are on the same level. Put Kane in a better team and he becomes the best striker in the world,” said @mykelz_ with @Mullah_aminulla agreeing with him.

“Not talking about trophies or achievements, we are talking about individual professionalism. Big Benz got a team capable of challenging all honours, while you can't say the same about his counterpart [Kane].

“Kane has average players within his circle yet he keeps on performing week in week out,” shared @Mullah_aminulla.

Benzema has scored 37 goals in all competitions this season with Madrid top of the Liga table and still in Champions League while Kane has netted 22 times as Spurs chase a top four finish, having been knocked out of all cup competitions.