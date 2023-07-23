Rickie Fowler still open to investing in Premier League as golf star explains why he snubbed Leeds stake

Golfer Rickie Fowler explained why he decided against investing in Leeds United and revealed he wants to invest in a Premier League club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fowler along with fellow Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, were supposed to invest and be part of a takeover plan at Elland Road as one of the financial backers in the 49ers group. However, Fowler backed out of the deal following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League.

He, though, revealed that he remains interested in investing in a Premier League club if an opportunity comes up in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Golfer said, "That's already all done. Hopefully, it all works out with JT and Jordan being involved. My financial team just didn't necessarily advise for it, so we decided to not go forward with it. It doesn't change my interest at all. There may be some other opportunities out there.

"Football - (or), as we call it, soccer - obviously it isn't as big in the States, but a lot of us that don't follow it as deeply as everyone over here appreciate sport at the highest level. When opportunities like that come up, I would love to be a part of something. We'll see what the future holds."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this week, Leeds confirmed the takeover by the 49ers group after EFL approved the sale of the club. Fowler's decision did not go down well with the Leeds fans, as a bunch of them heckled him at the 2023 Open Championship and even called him a 'coward'.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites will play two more friendly matches as part of their pre-season preparations. They take on Nottingham Forest and Hearts on July 27 and July 30 respectively.