Richarlison could have left Tottenham on deadline day! Al-Ittihad pushed to sign Brazilian after £200m+ Mohamed Salah bid failed

Richarlison could have left Spurs on deadline day and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, after the club's move for Mohamed Salah collapsed.

Al-Ittihad registered late interest in Richarlison

Followed failed move for Salah

Deadline day negotiations ran out of time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil striker - who scored three times for the Selecao at the 2022 World Cup - was targeted as a potential alternative to Salah after it became clear that the Egyptian would be staying at Liverpool. However, according to The Telegraph, talks regarding the 26-year-old, which were held through intermediaries, ultimately fell through, meaning Richarlison stayed put at the Premier League club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Ittihad were desperate to sign another high-profile forward before the end of the window, but even a mind-boggling £215 million ($268m) offer for Salah wasn't enough to tempt away the Liverpool star. The club still spent a staggering amount of money improving their squad over the summer. The list of players who moved to the Saudi Pro League this transfer window includes the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and Jota, all of whom moved to Al-Ittihad.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? With the striker's future at Spurs seemingly stable for now, he'll be hoping to address his poor goalscoring record since joining the north London side - he scored just three goals last season. He recently endured further misfortune for Brazil, departing the pitch in tears following a poor performance against Bolivia.