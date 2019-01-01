Richard Djodi: Azam FC extend stay of striker with a new two-year deal

The Tanzanian club have announced reaching a deal with the Ivorian striker for another two seasons

Azam FC have sealed a contract extension for striker Richard Djodi.

The Tanzanian club has confirmed on their official page the Ivorian striker will now stay at the club until 2022.

“We are very happy to announce we have reached a contract agreement with striker Djodi for another two more seasons,” read the statement from the club obtained by Goal.

“The club was forced to tie down the player after his recent impressive displays in the league, a performance which attracted the eyes of coach Etienne Ndayiragije.”

Speaking on the move, coach Ndayiragije said: “[Djodi] is a good player and when the club agreed to extend his stay, I felt very happy.

“We want to make sure we keep our good players for as long as we can because this great club must continue to fight for titles in .”

Djodi signed for Azam from of and has already scored two goals for the Tanzanian side.