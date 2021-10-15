Revealed: Police FC complete deals for ex-Gor Mahia's Miheso and former AFC Leopards' Makwatta

The newly-promoted side have decided to go for experienced legs and signed players who have featured for local giants before

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Police FC have completed the signing of Clifton Miheso, Musa Mohamed, Duncan Otieno and John Makwatta, Goal can reveal.

According to a source at the club, the newly-promoted top side is expected to unveil the players on Friday ahead of their game on Saturday against Nairobi City Stars at Kasarani.

Going for experience

"We have acquired the experienced stars because we know what they can bring on board," a source at the club confirmed on Friday.

"Miheso has played for bigger sides, and we are happy he is returning to join us.

"Makwatta is a proven goal scorer and Otieno is the kind of a midfielder we want. Mohamed is a Premier League winner and that means he is experienced and a leader at the same time.

"Which side will not sign such players if they express interest in signing for them? None.

"We know how tough the Premier League's terrain is and the only way to overcome challenges that come with being a participant in the competition is to have players such as the ones we are about to unveil.

"We hope they will integrate fast and thereafter be key players for us in addition to the ones who helped us fight for promotion successfully from the National Super League."

Miheso - who had been linked with a move to AFC Leopards - is joining the Cops after declining a contract extension with Gor Mahia. He had made his demands known - clearance of outstanding dues and payment of a sign-on fee - but the club did not meet them and that paved the way for him to join the Police.

Mohamed and Otieno are returning to the Premier League after their sojourn in the Zambian Super League. They were together at Nkana FC - where they won the Super League title in 2020 - before they moved to Lusaka Dynamos for last season's campaign.



Makwatta joined Zesco United in January 2020 but failed to stamp his authority on the first team, especially with competition from the club's all-time scorer, Jesse Were, and Chitiya Mususu.



He left earlier this year and, after training with AFC Leopards for weeks, has decided to join Police.