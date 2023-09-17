Revealed: Why Manchester City have postponed new contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City have delayed contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne, despite his deal having just 18 months remaining.

City yet to open talks with De Bruyne

Has 18 months on his deal

Out with a hamstring injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Star reports that City are yet to open talks with De Bruyne as they wait for him to recover from a long-term hamstring injury. He is not expected to be back in action until 2024 so negotiations have been placed on hold.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hierarchy at City are reportedly set to wait to see if the Belgium international can recover effectively and continue to produce excellent numbers. Last season, he scored seven Premier League goals and laid on 18 assists. City will be aware, however, that if they delay for too long, there will surely be interest in a player whose contract is running down.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? De Bruyne will continue his recovery, with City set to face Crvena zvezda in the Champions League on Tuesday.