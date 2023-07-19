Revealed: Liverpool's stance on £43m approach for Luis Diaz from Al-Hilal

Liverpool to remain stern in their stance to retain Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, amid Saudi interest.

Al-Hilal makes £43m offer for Diaz

Liverpool evaluate bid's feasibility

Diaz's potential departure under discussion

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Hilal has tabled a substantial £43 million bid to acquire Diaz from Liverpool. The Merseyside giants, however, don't plan on selling the 26-year-old winger, according to reports by Fabrizio Romano. The former Porto man is considered a key part of Jurgen Klopp's plans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This latest bid is another from a series of bids made by Saudi clubs to lure Liverpool players. The six time UCL winners have received offers for Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson from Saudi Arabia as well and are deliberating a departure for the two players.

Diaz, who missed six months of last season due to injury, has been a great addition to Klopp's side and the German manager is still counting on him.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are set to kick-off their pre-season campaign against Karlsruher on 19th July in Germany.