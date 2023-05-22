Revealed: The cost of Man Utd owner Avram Glazer’s luxury trip to the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley - including a private jet from Florida

Avram Glazer’s trip to the 2023 Women’s FA Cup final reportedly cost £250,000, with Manchester United once again footing the bill for their co-owner.

WHAT HAPPENED? Red Devils supporters are hoping to see a takeover pushed through that will see their American owners depart Old Trafford for good, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani leading the bids for power at Premier League heavyweights.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No deal has been done as yet, though, and the Glazers continue to rack up debts in Manchester. Avram Glazer has attended two cup finals in the 2022-23 campaign – with The Athletic reporting that a visit to the Carabao Cup final in February was put down in United’s accounts for £250,000.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Attending a meeting between United and Chelsea at Wembley on May 14 is also said to have come in at a quarter-of-a-million, with Glazer travelling to England from Florida in a luxury private jet – with accommodation and security fees added on top of that.

United won the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, bringing a six-year wait for major silverware to a close for their men’s team, while a 1-0 defeat was suffered in the women’s FA Cup showpiece.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Glazers, who are based in Tampa and also attended the World Cup finals in Qatar, have refused to answer questions regarding a takeover saga that they continue to drag out despite uncertainty reigning heading towards another transfer window.