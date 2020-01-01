'True legend' - Ghanaians react to news of Opoku Afriyie's demise
Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the passing of former Black Stars forward Opoku Afriyie.
The attacker died in Kumasi on Sunday, aged 75.
He is fondly remembered for scoring twice in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations final to help Ghana win the cup as well as for his exploits with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, where he won the top scorer's award in 1979 and 1981.
Below is some social reaction from Twitter after news of his passing broke on Sunday afternoon:
Sad to hear the passing of former Black Stars player and Team Manager Opoku Afriyie.— CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) March 29, 2020
You will forever be in my heart for the wise counsel you offered me during my days at Kotoko
Rest In Peace legend pic.twitter.com/glvytQJlOZ
Opoku Afriyie “Bayie”is gone..sad news-great striker 🙏🏿May his soul rest in perfect peace.May God protect us all.We are never assured of tomorrow.🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/YXTztwU8Uy— Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) March 29, 2020
Opoku Afriyie. Played for Hearts, Kotoko and Black Stars. Scored plenty of goals too. Later team manager. Big, big character.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) March 29, 2020
Rest in Peace Bayie.
Opoku Afriyie’s brace (in the final) won Ghana the 1978 Afcon. He was goal king in the Ghana League a year later, then again in 81’, leading Asante Kotoko to the title by scoring 21 of the 39 goals they scored that season. #RIP— Fiifi Anaman (@fiifianaman) March 29, 2020
Former Black Stars striker, Opoku Afriyie, has died at 75 years pic.twitter.com/VOMJmgGWI1— Dan Kwaku Yeboah (@DKYeboah_) March 29, 2020
Ex-Black Stars striker and team manager Opoku Afriyie has reportedly passed away on Sunday, 29 March 2020 in Kumasi.— Ghana Sports Facts (@FreemanYeboa) March 29, 2020
Details of his death remain unknown.
He was the top scorer of the Ghanaian top-flight league in 1979 and 1981 pic.twitter.com/zWZK0hAAg6
Sad— Amponsah Ben Justice(SportsNkosuoba) (@AmponsahBenJus1) March 29, 2020
Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko striker Opoku Afriyie 'Bayie' dies in Kumasi .
He was 76 years.
Rest well Legend pic.twitter.com/kdpH2WPrNV
Sad to hear the passing of a father figure, former player and Team Manager of Black Stars, Opoku Afriyie. RIP, TM. You’ll be missed.— Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) March 29, 2020
He was a true legend, and served sincerely.— High Priest (@SasuDanquah1) March 29, 2020
How he earned the name Nii Opoku Afriyie tells a lot of him.
Rest well Bayie.#StaySafeStayHome #ThisOneTooShallPass pic.twitter.com/vNGzbyV30i