'True legend' - Ghanaians react to news of Opoku Afriyie's demise

There was a mood of sorrow as the 1978 Afcon winner was announced dead on Sunday

Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the passing of former Black Stars forward Opoku Afriyie.

The attacker died in Kumasi on Sunday, aged 75.

He is fondly remembered for scoring twice in the 1978 final to help win the cup as well as for his exploits with and in the Ghana Premier League, where he won the top scorer's award in 1979 and 1981.

Below is some social reaction from Twitter after news of his passing broke on Sunday afternoon:



Sad to hear the passing of former Black Stars player and Team Manager Opoku Afriyie.



You will forever be in my heart for the wise counsel you offered me during my days at Kotoko



Rest In Peace legend pic.twitter.com/glvytQJlOZ — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) March 29, 2020

Opoku Afriyie “Bayie”is gone..sad news-great striker 🙏🏿May his soul rest in perfect peace.May God protect us all.We are never assured of tomorrow.🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/YXTztwU8Uy — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) March 29, 2020

Opoku Afriyie. Played for Hearts, Kotoko and Black Stars. Scored plenty of goals too. Later team manager. Big, big character.



Rest in Peace Bayie. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) March 29, 2020

Opoku Afriyie’s brace (in the final) won Ghana the 1978 Afcon. He was goal king in the Ghana League a year later, then again in 81’, leading Asante Kotoko to the title by scoring 21 of the 39 goals they scored that season. #RIP — Fiifi Anaman (@fiifianaman) March 29, 2020

Former Black Stars striker, Opoku Afriyie, has died at 75 years pic.twitter.com/VOMJmgGWI1 — Dan Kwaku Yeboah (@DKYeboah_) March 29, 2020

Ex-Black Stars striker and team manager Opoku Afriyie has reportedly passed away on Sunday, 29 March 2020 in Kumasi.



Details of his death remain unknown.



He was the top scorer of the Ghanaian top-flight league in 1979 and 1981 pic.twitter.com/zWZK0hAAg6 — Ghana Sports Facts (@FreemanYeboa) March 29, 2020

Sad

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko striker Opoku Afriyie 'Bayie' dies in Kumasi .

He was 76 years.



Rest well Legend pic.twitter.com/kdpH2WPrNV — Amponsah Ben Justice(SportsNkosuoba) (@AmponsahBenJus1) March 29, 2020

Sad to hear the passing of a father figure, former player and Team Manager of Black Stars, Opoku Afriyie. RIP, TM. You’ll be missed. — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) March 29, 2020