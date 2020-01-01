Africa Cup of Nations

'True legend' - Ghanaians react to news of Opoku Afriyie's demise 

There was a mood of sorrow as the 1978 Afcon winner was announced dead on Sunday 

Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the passing of former Black Stars forward Opoku Afriyie.

The attacker died in Kumasi on Sunday, aged 75.

He is fondly remembered for scoring twice in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations final to help Ghana win the cup as well as for his exploits with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, where he won the top scorer's award in 1979 and 1981.

    Below is some social reaction from Twitter after news of his passing broke on Sunday afternoon:
     

